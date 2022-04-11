ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for Parenting Through, and After, a Divorce

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivorce can be difficult for a couple, their kids, and their families. Often, there are many questions to tackle before, during, and after the decision is made and things can get overwhelming. Ashley Wood, a certified...

psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Back Door Cheating

You might have been in a relationship with someone that you cared about, but after a while, you might have found out that the other person wasn't as committed to the relationship as you were. Your partner might have cheated on you, and that might have resulted in the two of you breaking up. You might now be wondering how to get over that situation and what you can do to mend before jumping into your next relationship. So, what can you do to move on? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Worst Mistakes Men Make in Divorce

Men and women view divorce differently. Men often make these same three mistakes without regard for the ramifications on others. All three behaviors can be corrected if the man is open to making changes. It’s never fair to make broad generalizations about any group of people, but, in my work...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Pay for Anti-Gay Wedding

Should promises always be kept, even if they support discriminatory behavior?. The wedding industry is a booming and profitable business. Bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US alone, weddings are no small matter and engaged couples can get pretty wrapped up in the details.
iheart.com

7 Things to do in a marriage to make it last!

Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Internet Cheating Fiasco

You might have been in a relationship with someone that you cared about, but after finding out about his or her online relationships with others, the two of you might have broken up. Now, you might be in a new relationship, but bringing this issue to the table might be important to you. So, how do you approach your new partner about your past experience? What can you do to show him or her that you don't want it happening again? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

