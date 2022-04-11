ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu in Colorado: How you can protect your flocks

DENVER — With a new avian influenza detected in both wild and domestic birds in Colorado, farmers in Colorado are hoping and preparing for the spread. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in the U.S. in February and has spread in wild birds in 31 states. More than 45...

Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
UPI News

Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry

April 4 (UPI) -- With Easter just weeks away, the U.S. poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year. 22.8 million birds have been affected, according to a report released Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Highly pathogenic strains...
UPI News

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets

Humans and their pets tend to share a tight bond, but they may also share antibiotic-resistant bacteria, new research shows. Even worse for humans is the fact that these bacteria may contain antibiotic-resistant genes that can make the bacteria they already have in their bodies resistant to some antibiotics, such as penicillin and cephalosporins, the researchers added.
deseret.com

An infectious dog disease is running through Florida right now

A contagious virus has been spreading across dog populations recently, prompting worries about what this could mean for man’s best friend. The news: A recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex — also known as “kennel cough” or “canine cough” — has been hitting parts of Florida, per USA Today.
US News and World Report

Bird Flu Reported in Mixed Bird Flock in Franklin County

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — A flock of birds in Franklin County in northeast Kansas have been diagnosed with avian influenza, better known as bird flu, federal and state agriculture officials said. The affected flock is a mixture of chickens, ducks and other birds on a home farm said Heather...
foodsafetynews.com

CDC reports more than 90 sick in U.S. outbreak traced to oysters from Canada

Federal officials in the United States are investigating a multi-state outbreak of norovirus infections traced to raw oysters from Canada. As of April 6, more than 90 illnesses had been reported from 13 states, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
The Conversation U.S.

Bird flu is killing millions of chickens and turkeys across the US

An outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in chicken and turkey flocks has spread across 24 U.S. states since it was first detected in Indiana on Feb. 8, 2022. Better known as bird flu, avian influenza is a family of highly contagious viruses that are not harmful to wild birds that transmit it, but are deadly to domesticated birds. As of early April, the outbreak had caused the culling of some 23 million birds from Maine to Wyoming. Yuko Sato, an associate professor of veterinary medicine who works with poultry producers, explains why so many birds are getting sick and...
KELOLAND TV

Iowa flock owners alert after latest bird flu report

ANKENY, IOWA — A fifth reported outbreak of avian influenza or “bird flu” was confirmed on Sunday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Over 6 million birds have been forced to be killed or destroyed in just several weeks with cases in 4 different counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is concerned about how early in the spring cases are popping up.
NebraskaTV

Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Merrick County

Bird flu has been detected in a backyard flock in Merrick County. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the flock. Since the...
