10/1/22 The Judds at The Huntington Center

Cover picture for the articleThe Judds are coming to the Huntington Center, October...

94.9 KYSS FM

The Judds Announce Their Final Tour

This fall, legendary mother and daughter duo the Judds will tour together for the first time in 10 years. The Final Tour is a 10-date trek across America. Naomi and Wynonna Judd will begin their tour on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids and wrap a month later in Nashville, playing arenas along the way. Martina McBride will open for the soon-to-be Country Music Hall of Fame act. Tickets go on sale on April 15 at the Judds website.
Rolling Stone

The Judds Are Getting Together for One Last Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Judds are set to reunite and make their first awards show appearance in 20 years Monday night at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Rather than a one-off, it’s the precursor to the mother-daughter duo’s first tour in a decade, which gets underway in late September. Dubbed “The Final Tour,” the trek will kick off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and make stops in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Ft. Worth, Texas. To conclude the 10-show run, the Judds will return home to Nashville and perform at the city’s Bridgestone Arena on...
Martina Mcbride
94.9 KYSS FM

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
Whiskey Riff

Grand Ole Opry 2005: Alan Jackson, Charley Pride, Vince Gill And More Sing Gospel Medley For 80th Anniversary

For so many of the country artists we’ve known and loved for practically our whole lives, one of their longtime goals was to play Grand Ole Opry. With that being said, a number of artists owe credit to the Opry stage, and that’s why we’re spinning it back all the way to 2005, at the Opry’s 80th Anniversary celebration at New York’s Carnegie Hall.
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
NewsBreak
