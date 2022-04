OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Worcester County Commissioners are considering purchasing land to develop a sports complex. A public hearing for the complex will be held on Tuesday, April 19th at 6 PM in the Stephen Decatur High School auditorium. The proposal includes the purchase of 95.521 acres of property in the Berlin area. Officials say the land could be purchased using a portion of the proceeds from general obligation bond funds.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO