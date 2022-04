How do you know when spring has arrived in Texas? The hint of blue that begins to peek out from the once-again green grasses—bluebonnets! We have a list of our favorite locations, below, where to see bluebonnets each spring, but we first want to give a special look at where Texas’ state flower shines its brightest—in Ennis, a small town that’s only a short drive from Dallas, perfect for a Saturday excursion. Deemed the “Official Bluebonnet City of Texas” by the Texas State Legislature, Ennis boasts more than 40 miles of trails that wind throughout blossoming bluebonnets—a great getaway for a family looking to ring in the arrival of spring.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO