Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am.
The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent location.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
