ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126uG9_0f5u107H00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am.

The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent location.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 12

LaVert Foote
1d ago

I have always said if they drain the Mississippi river they'll find all of the missing body's that have never been found

Reply
7
Randy Gibson
1d ago

that's one way of getting rid of the evidence they won't get no fingerprints off of that or maybe it was insurance job

Reply
7
Related
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 women, 1 dead, pulled from Detroit River

DETROIT – Authorities reportedly pulled three women from the Detroit River early Friday morning. According to Detroit police, at around 3:45 a.m. Friday, three women were pulled from the river near Alfred Brush Ford Park off of Lenox Street near Scripps Street. One of the three women was found dead, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Accident#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One dead in two-car crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Telegraph

Train kills pedestrian in Alton

ALTON - One person is dead after being struck by a train Tuesday evening in Alton. At 6:34 p.m. Tuesday,  Alton firefighters were called to the railroad trestle over Seminary Street near the Homer Admas Parkway for the report of a pedestrian hit by a train. Alton firefighters cut a hole in the railroad fence behind a Circle Drive property to gain access to a pedestrian who was reportedly struck and killed by a train. The subject's body was found near the tracks, about one-eighth of a mile east of the trestle.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy