Best of Staten Island: Vote now for your favorite dance school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gerard Gallagher, 73, of Midland Beach, has died. Gerard began his career in the NYPD but was the proudest of his time in the FDNY as a firefighter. Starting out in the Lower East Side, Engine 17 and Ladder 18, then moving on to Engine 166 and Ladder 86 on Staten Island. Gerard also worked for Homeland Security on a counter-terrorism task force and, most recently, as security for Calvin Klein. He will be remembered as a loving husband and best friend to his children. He will also be remembered for his delicious cooking, deep kindness, and fantastic sense of humor.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO