ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Depp v. Heard trial: Jury selection begins as fans rally outside court to support Johnny

By Elizabeth Rosner and
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Jury selection in Johnny Depp’s explosive defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard kicked off in Virginia on Monday — as some of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s most hardcore fans gathered outside the courthouse to rally on his behalf.

Fans reportedly traveled from as far as Australia to see Depp, 58, who arrived in the Fairfax court Monday. The embattled actor was apparently snuck in to the hearing by court officers, an official said.

Supporters were pictured holding signs that read “Justice for Johnny” and “Wish he never Heard” and holding small pirate flags, referencing Depp’s role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages from Heard, 35, who he claims defamed him when she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of “sexual violence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ed9cL_0f5u0vrs00
Jury selection in Johnny Depp’s explosive defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard kicked off Monday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hz2q_0f5u0vrs00
Harrowing photographs show injuries Amber Heard claims she sustained at the hands of her then-husband Johnny Depp after telling him she was going to leave him.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkqBr_0f5u0vrs00
Amber Heard claims she was a victim of “sexual violence.”

While Depp is not named in the op-ed, the actor — who once made upward of $20 million per film — says it ruined his reputation and career after it was widely assumed Heard was writing about their five-year relationship.

Just days after the op-ed was published, Disney dropped Depp from its “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, which collectively grossed more than $4.5 billion in the box office. The actor also withdrew from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off “Fantastic Beasts,” apparently at the behest of Warner Bros., after losing his 2020 court case in UK against the Sun over its description of him as a “wife beater.”

“I was really disgusted by the outcome of the UK [trial],” Jacina, a fan from Australia, told a reporter outside the courthouse Monday morning. “I just came to support and show solidarity for Johnny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBGBO_0f5u0vrs00
Some of Johnny Depp’s most hardcore fans gathered outside the courthouse to rally on his behalf.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXz4d_0f5u0vrs00
Johnny Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Amber Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Talt4_0f5u0vrs00
Spectators showing support for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard outside of Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia.

“I believe he’s innocent and I don’t think that men’s reputation should be able to be ruined on the say-so of one person when it’s not true. So yeah, he suffered very bad consequences that he didn’t deserve,” she added.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks and opening statements could begin as soon as Tuesday, depending on how jury selection goes Monday.

Both Heard and Depp are expected to testify, along with many other high-profile witnesses, like Heard’s ex Elon Musk, actor James Franco, “WandaVision” star Paul Bettany and actress Ellen Barkin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Radar Online.com

Amber Heard Argues With Priest While Filming New Thriller 'In The Fire' Amid $50M Defamation Battle With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was spotted on the set of her new movie, In The Fire, for the first time, and she's arguing with a priest on day one of filming. It looks like her role as a psychiatrist in the supernatural thriller is prepping her for her day in court against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The exes are gearing up to face off over the $50 defamation lawsuit the actor filed against Heard.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Barkin
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Franco
Person
Paul Bettany
Page Six

Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which will soon be coming to a small screen near you. A judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wages a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse. The 58-year-old actor was snapped Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

James Franco and Elon Musk among stars to testify at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial

James Franco and Elon Musk are among the high-profile celebrities to give testimony as part of the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The long-delayed trial is due to begin next month, with Franco and Musk also being joined by WandaVision star Paul Bettany as well as representatives of the Walt Disney company and Warner Bros.As per Deadline, Franco and Musk – who appear on Heard’s witness list – have been dragged into the case after Depp accused them of having affairs with his ex-wife. Depp launched a defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019, after the Aquaman star...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Washington Post#Sun
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial - live: Jury picked as Amber Heard and actor face off in $50m defamation case

Johnny Depp’s multi-million defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard, began in Virginia on Monday morning with jury selection. Seven jurors and four alternates were picked to hear the case.He claims a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her former husband, was an abuser. Although the 35-year-old did not name the actor, lawyers for Depp say Heard’s allegations have made it difficult for the 58-year-old to land roles he previously did. Depp is known for starring in films such as Pirates...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: What is an anti-SLAPP Provision?

The latest chapter in the long-running series of legal battles between divorced Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday, with the former suing the latter for defamation over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic violence.Although Ms Heard, 35, did not name her ex-husband in the December 2018 article, Mr Depp’s lawyers argue that readers were likely to assume he was the person responsible for the ordeal she alluded to and are suing for $50m, claiming that the piece caused their client to lose work.Mr Depp,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUSA9

Attorneys in Depp v. Heard defamation trial point to each actor for abuse

FAIRFAX, Va. — Opening statements began Tuesday in the high-profile defamation trial in Fairfax County between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie star sued his ex-wife for $50 million over her 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."
FAIRFAX, VA
The Independent

Sister of murdered Sabina Nessa says if family were white they would have been treated better

The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy