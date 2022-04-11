California teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 7 students

A California biology teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting seven students and sharing graphic photos online, authorities said.

Anessa Paige Gower, 35, is facing 29 separate criminal counts over the alleged abuse that occurred when she was teaching at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, the Costa District Attorney’s Office said.

The victims and witnesses told investigators that the abuse, which dates back to last year, included sex acts with the minors, inappropriate touching and sharing sexually graphic photos, prosecutors said.

Authorities haven’t revealed the age or gender of any of the victims, but the charter school caters to students in grades 5 to 12.

Gower was taken into custody last Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport when she returned from a vacation in Hawaii.

Making Waves Academy Chief Executive Officer Alton B. Nelson Jr. said Gower was fired after the allegations came to light.

“During the course of an investigation into allegations that one of our teachers violated school policy, we learned of additional highly concerning allegations involving that teacher’s conduct,” Nelson said in a statement obtained by KRON4.

“We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter. That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy and we have reached out to parents, students and faculty to provide support where it might be needed.”