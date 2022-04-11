ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

California teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 7 students

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A California biology teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting seven students and sharing graphic photos online, authorities said.

Anessa Paige Gower, 35, is facing 29 separate criminal counts over the alleged abuse that occurred when she was teaching at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, the Costa District Attorney’s Office said.

The victims and witnesses told investigators that the abuse, which dates back to last year, included sex acts with the minors, inappropriate touching and sharing sexually graphic photos, prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fbk68_0f5u0uz900
Anessa Paige Gower allegedly molested seven students while teaching at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, California.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaqhI_0f5u0uz900
Gower is facing 29 separate criminal counts for the abuse.

Authorities haven’t revealed the age or gender of any of the victims, but the charter school caters to students in grades 5 to 12.

Gower was taken into custody last Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport when she returned from a vacation in Hawaii.

She is currently in custody in Richmond and is facing multiple child molestation charges.

Making Waves Academy Chief Executive Officer Alton B. Nelson Jr. said Gower was fired after the allegations came to light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pvrn_0f5u0uz900
According to prosecutors, the abuse includes sex acts with the minors, inappropriate touching and sharing sexually graphic photos.

“During the course of an investigation into allegations that one of our teachers violated school policy, we learned of additional highly concerning allegations involving that teacher’s conduct,” Nelson said in a statement obtained by KRON4.

“We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter. That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy and we have reached out to parents, students and faculty to provide support where it might be needed.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Alert teachers on Zoom lead to child molestation conviction

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento County prosecutors landed a child molestation conviction after a alert teachers flagged the acts. Chue Vang was convicted by a jury Tuesday of molesting a vulnerable child. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Vang repeatedly touched the child inappropriately and even grabbed...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Nelson, CA
City
Richmond, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Making Waves Academy#Attorney S Office
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Teacher On Leave Amid Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior With Student

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student. Pittsburgh Public Schools said the teacher is under investigation after a rumor was reported last week that a Carrick High School teacher was involved in a relationship with a student. KDKA-TV talked to the mother of the student allegedly involved. She said it is not true. She said students were spreading rumors in the cafeteria last week, adding that her daughter does not know the teacher. Pittsburgh Public Schools said it reported the incident to ChildLine and an investigation is ongoing. So far, no charges have been filed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

11-month-old boy reunited with mother: LAPD

An 11-month-old child was reunited with his mother early Wednesday after his family asked for the public’s help in finding him. The Los Angeles Police Department did not provide information on where Theo Alexander Guarino was ultimately found, but said he was in good health. The department put out an alert about the boy on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy