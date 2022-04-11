ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate National Pet Day at Wild One—save 30% on pet collars, toys and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Celebrate National Pet Day 2022 by shopping pet-friendly deals at Wild One right now. Wild One

Treat your fluffy friend to something special this National Pet Day 2022 by shopping dog-approved deals at Wild One . The customer-favorite pet product retailer is offering deep discounts on everything from toys and treats to harnesses and collars—but only for today.

Through tonight, April 11 , you can save as much as 30% on tons of most-wanted pet items. Better still, you can take an extra 10% off grooming essentials —including shampoo and wipes—when you enter coupon code GROOM10OFF at checkout. Meanwhile, enjoy a treat sample and free shipping with every order of $60 or more.

Head to the dog park by picking up the Wild One harness walk kit , down from $114 to just $98. Available in tons of bright colors, the kit includes a dirt- and water-resistant leash, a poop bag carrier and a lightweight harness. We think this cute and functional walk kit makes traveling with dogs easier and it’s also one of our favorite gifts to give to dog owners .

A Wild One toy is sure to make for wagging tails and happy pups. Wrap up the Wild One tennis tumble for your dog today in celebration of National Pet Day (or add it to their Easter basket ) for just $15—25% off the full $20 list price. Perfect for energetic puppies, this dog development toy includes a tennis ball fitted inside a natural rubber barrel for hours of solo play.

Ready to dig into deep discounts? Shop this limited-time Wild One sale to scoop bark-worthy deals that will wow your wallet and your four-legged friend.

Shop the Wild One National Pet Day sale.

