ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

ASP: Attempted car theft in Prairie Co. ends in crash

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ih0I_0f5tzzKd00

PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. – Eastbound Interstate 40 in Prairie County is reopened after officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Arkansas State Police reported a crash after an attempted car theft.

ARDOT officials said the crash happened near the White River Rest Area just east of Hazen.

State troopers said the crash happened after someone tried stealing a vehicle from the rest stop then wrecked while trying to get away from the scene.

Little Rock police searching for man in connection to death of 24-year-old girlfriend

Troopers said they have a suspect in the attempted theft in custody. Officials have not released any information on if there are any victims at this time.

To stay updated on the latest traffic updates, visit the KARK 4 News Traffic page .

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

ASP: 2 dead in crash on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Prairie County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Hazen, AR
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Asp#Prairie Co#The Arkansas State Police#Ardot#Troopers
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
WREG

MS woman stabbed to death, another woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death early Thursday morning. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Asha Amos of Tate County is facing a capital murder charge. The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on at a home on Kirby Lot Road at around 2:50 a.m. A […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected burglar was killed by Arkansas police after they say she charged at officers Wednesday. The suspected burglar was identified as 35-year-old Samantha Edgmond of Springfield, Missouri. Police believe Edgmond was involved in an attempted break-in just before 10 p.m Wednesday night in Atkins, Arkansas. Atkins Police and Pope County deputies […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WREG

Missing 1-year-old found, father remains at large

UPDATE: TBI says missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been safely recovered in Nashville. His father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing baby boy. 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27. TBI […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy