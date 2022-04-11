ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

ASP: Attempted car theft in Prairie Co. ends in crash

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. – Eastbound Interstate 40 in Prairie County is reopened after officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Arkansas State Police reported a crash after an attempted car theft.

ARDOT officials said the crash happened near the White River Rest Area just east of Hazen.

State troopers said the crash happened after someone tried stealing a vehicle from the rest stop then wrecked while trying to get away from the scene.

Little Rock police searching for man in connection to death of 24-year-old girlfriend

Troopers said they have a suspect in the attempted theft in custody. Officials have not released any information on if there are any victims at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

