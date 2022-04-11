High school student charged with teacher’s sexual assault, attempted murder

LAS VEGAS — A teenager in Las Vegas is facing a list of charges, including sexual assault and attempted murder, after he allegedly attacked a teacher in his high school Friday.

Prosecutors said they planned to charge the suspect as an adult, after they said he punched a female teacher and choked her into unconsciousness, The Associated Press reported.

Police told KNTV the teacher was in her classroom when the 16-year-old student came in to talk about grades. According to police, the teenager turned violent and attacked the teacher at some point, and then ran away after the attack, KNTV reported.

A school employee found the victim and called the police, the AP reported.

According to KLAS, in an email to Clark County School District staff, superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said, “I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery. As I have said previously, ‘Violent Acts, assaults and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’”

Police told KNTV they arrested the suspect at a home in the area and took him to the Clark County Detention Center.

