Tony Khan: Jade Cargill Pops The Hardcore Fan And Casual Audience, She's A Star

Tony Khan understands the star power that Jade Cargill brings to All Elite Wrestling. Jade Cargill is very early on in her wrestling career, but she provides an “IT factor” that cannot be taught in any school. Speaking about her fast ascension to stardom, Tony Khan said...

Braun Strowman Claims Tony Khan “Pays Dirt Sheets” And Blackballs AEW Wrestlers From CYN Shows

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has claimed that AEW President Tony Khan “pays the dirt sheets” and blackballs his wrestlers from Control Your Narrative (CYN) shows. As seen in the screengrabs below, Strowman called out Khan while responding to a post from a fan on Instagram. The fan in question was responding to Khan’s claims that an independent study had shown that most of the staunch anti-AEW community online was not real.
Gail Kim opens up on her WWE release

During this week's episode of "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw", former WWE Superstar Gail Kim revealed that she was considering quitting wrestling entirely after being fired from WWE. Gail Kim is widely regarded as one of the greatest female professional wrestling performers of all time. The 40-year-old Canadian rose to...
WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Had “Productive Conversations” During WrestleMania Weekend

Brandi Rhodes was backstage with Cody Rhodes for her husband’s triumphant WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38. According to Fightful Select, although Brandi hasn’t initially been brought in with Cody on WWE TV, she had “many productive conversations” with several influential names on WrestleMania weekend. It was also noted that Brandi has been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.
WWE RAW Results (4/11/22): Cody Rhodes Faces The Miz, Omos Joins MVP’s VIP Lounge + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (4/11/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and filling in for Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler welcome us to tonight's show which emanates from Detroit, Michigan. The Miz makes his way down to the ring and it's time for Miz TV. Miz says it'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can lift himself a level above what he did at WrestleMania when he beat Seth Rollins...and that's beat him, tonight. The crowd cheers, Miz tells them their opinion doesn't matter because they cheer for the Lions and Miz welcomes Cody out and 'The American Nightmare' makes his way down to the ring. Miz asks Cody if he's trying to upstage him by using all of the company's pyro budget and making a 45-minute entrance. Cody says it's been a long-time coming that he's been in front of a crowd like this. Cody interuppts Miz and tells the crowd to keep cheering. Miz is finally able to get a word in and asks Cody about his promo from last week's show, saying he wants to make his father Dusty proud. Miz says the reality is, if it weren't for his family name, he would just be a plumber. Cody says Miz's joke was clever and tells Miz that it'd be good to be a plumber right about now because Miz is full of...and stops himself but asks the crowd if they knew what he meant, to which they chant 'yes!'. Cody says Miz hasn't changed since he last saw him and calls him 'reliable Mike'. Cody asks Miz if he still looks the same and says he know has 'crystal clear clarity' on what he 'needs' to do and that's win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Miz says that Cody's good because if you beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, you have to be good and that he's heard that Cody will fight Rollins again at Backlash, which doesn't fair well for Cody because Rollins is the architect. Miz tells Cody he doesn't like his chances at Backlash and ge also doesn't like his chances tonight. Miz tells the crowd when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut as they chant Cody's name. Miz says he single-handily beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio and then took out one of Hollywood's biggest stars in Logan Paul. Miz tells Cody that he knows where he's been for the past six years but this is HIS show and he doesn't get embarrassed in HIS show. Cody says he respects Miz and his accomplishments and he thinks all of this hostility is because Miz is threatened by him. Cody says he has no issues with Rollins and if he wants a rematch at Backlash, he's more than happy to oblige but Miz is starting to make it personal and while he's 'enjoyed' their chat, he's looking forward to his first match on Monday Night RAW in six years. Cody says 'let the best man win'. Cody drops the mic and his music hits, Miz goes for the cheap shot but Cody's ready for it and dumps Miz out of the ring. Miz retreats up the entrance ramp and commentary hypes up the rest of tonight's show and takes a look back at last Friday's episode of SmackDown where Roman Reigns said he wants Jimmy and Jey Uso to bring him the RAW Tag Team Titles. Dominik Mysterio makes his way down to the ring and head to a commercial break before his match against Veer Mahan.
JBL Remembers Vader Gifting Him Special Moment On His Way Out Of WWE

During the latest After The Bell podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer’s JBL and Ron Simmons discussed The Undertaker. Simmons recalls the main thing about the Deadman that he appreciates. That was a quality that he looks for in everybody when he first meets them. “I remember him and saw...
Malcolm Bivens Set For Comedy Show On 5/5 At The Stand NYC

It's the beginning of the end for Malcolm Bivens. On April 12, the Diamond Mine manager announced on Twitter that he would be performing at The Stand Comedy Club in New York City on May 5. He shared a link to purchase tickets and joked that if you've been praying for his downfall, now's your chance to see it happen live and in person.
Sami Zayn: Bret Hart, Underrated

Sami Zayn has a hot take. Bret Hart considers himself The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and the Best There Ever Will be. Many fans agree with the sentiment as Bret is often considered one of the best of all time. Zayn believes Bret is actually underrated and...
Willow Nightingale Reflects On ROH Supercard Of Honor, Discusses Her Future With AEW And ROH

Willow Nightingale has broke onto the national scene over the last year, first by competing in the ROH women's division and then wrestling on AEW television. Nightingale is coming off a bout against Red Velvet on AEW Rampage that was part of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament and competed against Mercedes Martinez for the Interim ROH Women's Championship at ROH Supercard of Honor.
Chris Jericho Originally Wanted To Form A Group With Eddie Kingston And Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston started being linked together after AEW Full Gear when Kingston wanted more for his guys Santana & Ortiz. The two would be friends with common enemies before becoming competitors and now bitter rivals as Jericho fully turned on Kingston, Santana & Ortiz to align with Daniel Garcia, 2point0, and Jake Hager as the Jericho Appreciation Society.
