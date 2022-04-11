ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Five-Team Gauntlet Match To Determine New NXT Tag Team Champions On 4/12 NXT 2.0

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned on Tuesday. NXT announced that five teams will compete in a gauntlet match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions. The titles are currently vacant after Nash Carter was released by WWE. He and Wes Lee (MSK) previously held the...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Why Rhea Ripley Missed Tonight’s WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was off tonight’s WWE RAW episode due to COVID-19. WWE had previously announced that Ripley and Liv Morgan would challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi during tonight’s RAW episode. However, Morgan ended up taking a singles loss to Naomi. It was...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Mandy Rose
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker On Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning To WWE

Out of all the names WWE has released over the last few years Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most shocking departures. The former Universal Champion was released from WWE last year and he has yet to resurface in the world of professional wrestling. The Undertaker previously faced Bray...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Cody Rhodes In Action, Top SmackDown Stars, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the latest build for WrestleMania Backlash. RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ first RAW TV match in six years as he faces The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight, while Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Sonya Deville To Challenge Bianca Belair For The RAW Women’s Championship

WWE on-screen official Sonya Deville is set to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title. This week’s WWE RAW saw Belair defeat Queen Zelina Vega in a quick non-title match. After the match, Deville came to the ring with an open contract for Belair’s next challenger, her first since capturing the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. Deville called for a drum roll and gave a grand introduction, but then attacked Belair from behind and proceeded to beat her up. Deville then revealed herself to be Belair’s next opponent for the title. Her colleague Adam Pearce later stopped her backstage and accused her of abusing power. Deville said she will be the first WWE official to answer an open challenge, and she will shock the world when she wins the RAW Women’s Title. Deville also warned Pearce that there’s nothing he can do to stop her from challenging Belair and making history.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#Domestic Violence#Combat#Msk#Grayson Waller Sanga#The Creed Brothers#Nxt 2 0#Nxt Women S Championship
411mania.com

The Undertaker Wants Bray Wyatt To Stay In Wrestling Business

The Undertaker is aware that Bray Wyatt remains a free agent and he hopes that changes soon. Wyatt was released from his WWE contract back in July 2021. During the Superstore Axxess during WrestleMania Weekend, The Undertaker said he hopes to see Wyatt wrestle for someone again (h/t Wrestling Inc).
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosts tonight's edition of Raw. Cody Rhodes faces off against The Miz on tonight's show. It will be Rhodes’ first televised match on Raw in six years. After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins, Rhodes made it...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

NWA SuperPowerrr To Feature A World Title Match And More On 4/12

Matt Cardona goes one-on-one with Da Pope and more will go down on 4/12 NWA SuperPowerrrr. After a very impassioned plea last week by Da Pope, Elijah Burke will get his shot at the NWA World Heavyweight Championship when he faces Matt Cardona on the April 12 episode of NWA SuperPowerrr. This announcement was made on a recent weekly recap video posted on the National Wrestling Alliance YouTube channel.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 11, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins, and then returned to RAW last week to make it known he’s gunning for gold in WWE, and doing it in the name of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.
DETROIT, MI
Fightful

Chris Jericho Originally Wanted To Form A Group With Eddie Kingston And Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston started being linked together after AEW Full Gear when Kingston wanted more for his guys Santana & Ortiz. The two would be friends with common enemies before becoming competitors and now bitter rivals as Jericho fully turned on Kingston, Santana & Ortiz to align with Daniel Garcia, 2point0, and Jake Hager as the Jericho Appreciation Society.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/11)

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s RAW from Detroit Michigan. Several SmackDown Superstars are also advertised for tonight. The dark main event is scheduled to be The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day but The Usos (and possibly Roman Reigns) may appear on RAW to confront RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Report: Tommaso Ciampa Scheduled To Be At 4/11 WWE Raw

Tommaso Ciampa reportedly heading to WWE Raw. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports that Ciampa is scheduled to be at WWE Raw on April 11. The report goes on to say that Ciampa has "officially been called up." It is unknown if Ciampa will appear on television. Ciampa is still listed...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy