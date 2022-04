The Fiver is all about self-improvement and finds itself incapable of watching a football match without learning the now traditional “five things”. While we already knew that Manchester City and Liverpool were both quite good at football, Sunday’s ding-dong at least served to reinforce that view, even if Liverpool were uncharacteristically poor in the first half before getting what one assumes was a gegen-rocket up the collective backside from Jürgen Klopp at the break.

