ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOOL 96.5

Watch Video Of Dogs Climbing On Top Of Truck As It Is Moving In Twin Falls

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am not trying to get anyone in trouble and I am not against dogs being in the back of a truck. That being said, I am not sure what I would do if I was following this truck in Twin Falls as these dogs are having a hay day in...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Unlimited Jumping at Jump Time in Twin Falls

With many kids out of school today, parents will be looking for a way to get them out of the house. One great way to do that is to take them to Jump Time. For St. Patty's Day, they are having a special for only $17 you can have unlimited jumping time for the whole day. Don't miss your chance to get some exercise, wear the kids out, and have some fun for as long as your heart desires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

9 Reasons to Dread Spring Beginning in Twin Falls

The snow has melted, the weather is getting warmer and it appears that winter is ending. Birds are out, bugs are returning, and the sun is shining most days again. The first day of spring was Sunday, and officially it is here. While there will still be cold days mixed in, we can celebrate another winter coming to an end. While most are happy that spring is here, some negatives come with it and maybe we shouldn't be as happy as we are. Here are a few reasons to dread the beginning of spring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

WATCH: Yellowstone Park Elk Chased By Wolf Slams Into Car

Over the years, I've seen some amazing animal encounter videos in Yellowstone National Park shared by tourists. An incredible video from the park has emerged that shows an elk running into the side of an automobile after being chased into the roadway by a wolf. Having had an encounter with...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That Dog#Fur#Distracted Driving#Animals#Pets
KOOL 96.5

If You’re Hiking in Idaho and Hear This Sound, Get Away

Are you expecting a loud roar? Possibly you would expect the animal to hiss. Not in this case. I came across this video on Vimeo. It’s a female lion recorded by a wildlife camera. She started chirping at one point. Like your own house cat often does when looking out the window at birds. She even sounds like a bird.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Several Injured in Crash South of Twin Falls on US 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 during whiteout conditions sent several people to the hospital this afternoon. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office said first responders were called out a little before 3 p.m. for the multi-vehicle crash between E 3400 N and E 3500 N. Several people were injured and at least one person was flown by air ambulance to a Boise Hospital. The crash forced traffic to divert onto county roads. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. The Filer Fire Department and Quick Response Unit, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
97.1 KISS FM

32 Bullet Holes in Montana Attraction Was 32 Too Many

As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
KOOL 96.5

COLD CASE: The Suspicious Case Of Kevin Bowman Of Twin Falls ID

Kevin Jay Bowman has been missing for nearly 12 years. In October of 2010, he packed up some belongings, bought a car, and drove south, never to be heard from again. A cold case is defined as an "unsolved criminal investigation which remains open pending the discovery of new evidence." One of Twin Falls' oldest cold cases may not involve any criminal activity whatsoever, but the story of Kevin Bowman is still shrouded in mystery.
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Canal Company Moves Up Water Delivery Date

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will get water earlier than originally scheduled this month. The Twin Falls Canal Company announced, under current circumstances, water users will get water by April 18, to "accommodate the needs of the water users and to meet with crop demands." General Manager Jay Barlogi said after the last few days of warm weather and windy conditions the Canal Co. decided it was necessary to move up the delivery date a week from the original delivery date of April 18. The Twin Falls Canal Company originally decided to delay the delivery date under the current water conditions, which are less than perfect as much of Southern Idaho is facing continued drought.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Easy Trail Leads To Invigorating Double Waterfall Near Twin Falls

There is a beautiful and easy trail on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon that leads to a picturesque swimming spot that locals pronounce one of three ways. Whether you call it "Mermaid Cove," "Mermaid Hole," or "Mermaid's Cove," the two-tier waterfall and swimming spot accessed from Yingst Road off of Golf Course Road should be on your spring to-visit list. It's one of the few remaining waterfall locations along this stretch of southern Idaho that you might be able to enjoy all alone for an hour or two.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Spicy Wings Defeat Another; Stop Watching ‘Hot Ones’

While eating out Wednesday night at the Twin Falls Buffalo Wild Wings, the attention of many patrons was diverted once again to a local man seated at a table appearing very confident. Then came the plate and siren. I've thought about taking the Buffalo Wild Wings Carolina Reaper Challenge many...
East Oregonian

Working to become top dog

PENDLETON — The Pioneer Humane Society/Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter is vying in a national fundraising tournament to come out as top dog. The local humane society and the no-kill shelter it operates at 517 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, have made it to the “Furry 4” in March Muttness. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona hosts the tournament, patterned after college basketball’s March Madness to determine a national champion. Instead of hoops, shelters vie for donations.
PENDLETON, OR
KOOL 96.5

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Signs point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy