Watch Video Of Dogs Climbing On Top Of Truck As It Is Moving In Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will get water earlier than originally scheduled this month. The Twin Falls Canal Company announced, under current circumstances, water users will get water by April 18, to "accommodate the needs of the water users and to meet with crop demands." General Manager Jay Barlogi said after the last few days of warm weather and windy conditions the Canal Co. decided it was necessary to move up the delivery date a week from the original delivery date of April 18. The Twin Falls Canal Company originally decided to delay the delivery date under the current water conditions, which are less than perfect as much of Southern Idaho is facing continued drought.
Comments / 0