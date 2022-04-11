ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 suspects wanted for assault in Center City, police say

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, Pa - Police are investigating an aggravated assault incident that happened in Center City last week. The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. on April 6th when a 37-year-old...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
WGAL

Coroner called to shooting at Berks County Walmart

WYOMISSING, Pa. — According to emergency responders, the Berks County coroner was called to a double shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person died...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Release Photos of Suspect in Turkey Hill Theft

COLUMBIA, PA — Columbia Borough Police have released security-camera photos of a man accused of stealing cash from a Lancaster County convenience store. According to police, on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:45 am, the man in the photos reached over the counter and stole cash from the register at the Turkey Hill store located at 301 Linden St. in Columbia Borough. He left the store and ran east on Linden St. toward Fifth St.
COLUMBIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Police
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
abc27 News

Victim identified in Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on PA-147 early Wednesday morning. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office and police responded to the multi-vehicle crash on PA 147 northbound between the beginning of PA – 147) and Peters Mountain Road in Reed Township around 4:40 a.m. State […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 People In Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Severe Rollover Crash

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured two people and shut down a street in Forest Hills. Two victims were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Allegheny County police. They are now in critical condition. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage. Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
FOREST HILLS, PA
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
cbs17

Man seriously injured in afternoon Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Durham. According to Durham police, officers responded to the shooting report along the 1100 block of Wabash Street just before 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man who had...
DURHAM, NC
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Arrested After Passing Edina School Bus, Hitting Boy Crossing Street

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a boy was seriously hurt Monday after he was struck by a motorcyclist who illegally passed a school bus. The Edina Police Department says the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street. An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. A motorcyclist then passed the bus, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Emergency crews brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “significant but not life-threatening.” The motorcyclist was arrested, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy