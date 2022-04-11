Road repairs set to begin in Black Eagle

Work is scheduled to begin this week to upgrade roads in Black Eagle. The work will include a new overlay of asphalt due to poor road conditions.

The first phase is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

It will include roads south of Smelter Avenue NE, from 11th Street NE to 22nd Street NE, and Summit Drive.

Sections of roads are expected to be closed down to all through traffic, during these repairs.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to be aware of work signs, detours, road closures, and construction posted speed limits.

The Cascade County Public Works Office asks that all vehicles be moved off the street to allow for work to be completed.

For more information, call the Public Works Office at 406-454-6920.



