Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for central and north central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...SOUTHEASTERN CONWAY...FAULKNER...NORTH CENTRAL SALINE AND NORTHERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 1245 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mallet Town to near Mayflower to Pinnacle Mountain State Park, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Sherwood Jacksonville... West Little Rock Maumelle... North Little Rock Airport Little Rock AFB... Greenbrier Vilonia... Mayflower Wooster... Guy Damascus... Enola Twin Groves... Menifee Mount Vernon... Bethlehem This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 112 and 154. Interstate 430 between mile markers 4 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 4 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 13 and 14. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CONWAY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO