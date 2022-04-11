ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Tractor-Trailer Hauling Prosecco Knocked Over, Southbound Route 17 Shut Down

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
UPDATE: A notorious stretch of southbound Route 17 remained closed after a tractor-trailer knocked a box truck onto its side at the border of Paramus and Rochelle Park.

So was the exit from eastbound Route 4 onto 17.

An International tractor-trailer hauling cases of prosecco was in the left lane at the bottleneck headed into Rochelle Park when it was clipped on the right by a Freightliner around 11:15 a.m. Monday, April 11, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The impact knocked the International into the median and onto its side, gashing a saddle tank that wound up spilling about five gallons of fuel, he said.

The 41-year-old driver of International was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, the deputy chief said.

The 71-year-old Freightliner driver was uninjured, he said.

Belfi’s Towing brought a heavy duty wrecker to right and remove the toppled rig. The Freightliner was driven away.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMs responded along with the Special Emergency Services Unit, which contained and cleaned up the spill assisted by the state DEP, Guidetti said.

Southbound Route 17 in that area was expected to remain closed until about 1:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, police were investigating.

