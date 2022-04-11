ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Legislature won’t draft new redistricting map, deferring to DeSantis

By Ana Ceballos
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408Qba_0f5turww00
House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R- Palm Harbor, far left, and Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, far right, listen as Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his address during the joint session of the Florida Legislature at the Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Republican legislative leaders announced on Monday that they are not crafting a new congressional map but will rather defer to Gov. Ron DeSantis to draft new maps that will be to his liking.

The unusual move comes a week before state lawmakers are scheduled to head back to Tallahassee to address the state’s redistricting maps after DeSantis vetoed congressional maps approved by the GOP-dominated Legislature last month.

Historically, the Legislature had led the redistricting process. The change to the status quo shows just how much influence and power DeSantis wields over legislators and the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing lines for congressional districts.

Here is the joint statement made by Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor:

“With the Legislature set to convene in special session on Tuesday, April 19, we would like to provide an update on redistricting and outline the process moving forward.

“As you are aware, for the first time in nearly a century, the state legislative maps passed during the regular session were not challenged by a single party and were declared valid by the Florida Supreme Court. Subsequently, as required by CS/SJR 100, the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research made the geographical information systems maps and block equivalency files for the newly enacted state legislative districts available on its website. This information also remains available on the Legislature’s Joint Redistricting website.

“Under the process laid out in the state constitution, unlike state legislative maps, there is no mandatory review by the Florida Supreme Court for congressional maps. Like other general bills, the Governor has a role in establishing congressional districts of the state. Therefore, our goal during the special session is to pass a new congressional map that will both earn the Governor’s signature and withstand legal scrutiny, if challenged.

“At this time, Legislative reapportionment staff is not drafting or producing a map for introduction during the special session. We are awaiting a communication from the Governor’s Office with a map that he will support. Our intention is to provide the Governor’s Office opportunities to present that information before House and Senate redistricting committees.

“We look forward to working with you next week as we complete our constitutional obligation for the 2022 redistricting process.”

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

You can read the full memo below:

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Florida Legislature coverage

Sign up for our newsletter: Get Capitol Buzz, a special bonus edition of The Buzz with Emily L. Mahoney, each Saturday while the Legislature is meeting.

Watch the Florida Legislature live: The Florida Channel, a public affairs programming service funded by the Legislature, livestreams coverage at thefloridachannel.org. Its video library also archives coverage for later viewing.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news from the state’s legislative session. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 16

VOTE!!!
1d ago

Following our last election, our governor, DeSantis, stated that Florida had the most valid election results in the nation. Now, the governor wants to start the “election police” and "redistricting " for no valid reason except to enhance his war chest for re-election

Reply
14
Donald Hamm
1d ago

Poor Florida.you have now let a a person become an autocracy type government in this State. Will the Supreme Court do there job and protect all Americans not just WASP. (Republicans).. An thrower out his map.

Reply(4)
12
JKnash
1d ago

The state constitution says that the legislature does the map. Not the governor. This is going to be a waste of time and tax dollars. The Supreme Court will throw it out.

Reply
5
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Man found dead in St. Petersburg, with injuries undetermined, police say

St. Petersburg police found a man dead Sunday morning after responding to a report of somebody bleeding, the agency said. Officers responded to Melrose Avenue, west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S, at 7:15 a.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The man they found dead there has not been identified, nor, police said, has “the nature of his trauma.” His injuries were not described.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#The Florida Channel#Republican#Gop#Senate#House#The Florida Supreme Court#Cs Sjr 100
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy