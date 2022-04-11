ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 11 'Samurai Jack' Fights, Ranked: From Beetle Drones to Ultra-Bots

By Austin Allison
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreator Genndy Tartakovsky elevated the art of the American action cartoon with his Cartoon Network original, Samurai Jack. Tired of seeing action series of the '90s focus more on dialogue with action that was slow and stilted, Tartakovsky sought to create a show that put fast-paced and stylized action at the...

collider.com

Collider

The 8 Best Adult Swim Shows, Ranked

By day, Cartoon Network is still the kid-friendly animated powerhouse it’s always been. When this channel goes to sleep, Adult Swim comes out to play. This late-night programming block is for those who grew up with the cartoons of the 90s and 2000s, bringing out the next step in the channel’s bizarre evolution. It also has helped bring some of the best new forms of television of the last 20 years.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ultraman' Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Anime's Second Season

A giant figure stands in shining silver and red spandex. With bug-yellow eyes and a glowing blue orb protruding from his chest, Japanese superhero Ultraman would become the archetype for many within the Kyodai Hero genre of tokusatsu film, and spawn decades of iterations and additions to the Ultraman Universe. With the release of Netflix’s second season of Ultraman on April 14, 2022, comes another chance for international audiences to dive into the franchise.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
Person
Jack May
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange 2's Sam Raimi confirms major detail about new superhero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is taking the alternate reality shenanigans of What If...? and Spider-Man: No Way Home to the next level, as our titular sorcerer meets multiple versions of himself and other characters as he has to undo the damage to different realities. Plenty of old...
MOVIES
Collider

Jim Carrey Contributed to Dr. Robotnik Story in Upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Comic

With the release of the highly anticipated Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film quickly approaching, fans are clamoring to get their hands on any new content related to the Blue Blur's next theatrical outing. It was also announced back in July 2021 that there would be a comic book connecting the two films together. New details have been provided from the comic's author Kiel Phegley, including the release date of the comic being March 23 and that the comic includes a story that was "spearheaded" by Dr. Robotnik actor, Jim Carrey.
MOVIES
Collider

13 Essential Episodes of 'Steven Universe,' Ranked

In many decades' time, when we look back on children's animation of the 2010s, Steven Universe will likely be atop the list of essential shows in the genre. In addition to its groundbreaking plot points and beautiful animation, the show is genuinely transcendent in its network. Rebecca Sugar created a fleshed-out science fiction world that fuses lore-driven storytelling with wacky character-developing episodic adventures. In the content tsunami that audiences are forced to bask in, Steven Universe remains a shining gem skipping along the waves, breaking conventions of what a children's show can do while making forever-loveable characters. Here are the 13 best and most essential episodes of the show, ranked.
TV SERIES
Android Police

Samurai Shodown slices its way onto Android to put your fighting skills to the test

We here at AP round up the best Android games each and every week so that everyone can dig into the best releases of the week, and this always includes a standout title, along with a handful of honorable mentions and a summary of the week's mobile gaming news. Our standout this week is Samurai Shodown, a classic Neo Geo fighting game that's still great today. Below the best game of the week, you can find a summary of the week's gaming news, and it was a busy week with tons of interesting happenings. Of course, at the bottom of today's roundup, you'll find a healthy list of honorable mentions that should suit a range of gamers. So if you're on the hunt for the best games released this week, you've come to the right place.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When does it premiere in theaters?

Whether it's from his titular videogame franchise or other multimedia appearances, Sonic the Hedgehog is heavily recognized by the public. The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film was released in February of 2020 and left fans wondering about the sequel. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: When does it premiere in theaters?
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

His Greatest Inventions Completed! The 11 Best Creations From 'Dexter's Laboratory,' Ranked

I wonder if Neil deGrasse Tyson will ever target his fun-sapping Twitter assessments on Dexter’s Laboratory. Cartoon Network’s boy genius, star of the very first of their Cartoon Cartoons, loved to talk a big game about math and science, but there’s almost none of the real stuff to be found in his show. Dexter’s Lab was pure animation, with all its willingness to leave natural laws behind in the name of cartoon shenanigans. The inventions Dexter so lovingly crafted behind the bolted door of his secret bookcase entrance couldn’t exist in a million years.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Mob Psycho 100 Teaser Sets Up Major Season 3 Moment

Mob Psycho 100 became a fan-favorite anime franchise, created by the same mangaka responsible for the story of Saitama in One-Punch Man, due to the wild adventure of Mob and his psychic adventures. With the anime series currently set to bring its story to an end with its upcoming third season, a new image released by the television series by Studio Bones is hinting at a major moment that is set to take place in the world of Mob, which definitely shook the foundation of the series created by ONE. With May 12th being Mob's birthday, the franchise is hyping an announcement for that day.
COMICS
Collider

Most Memorable Deaths in the '9-1-1' Universe, Ranked

In a show about first responders rushing into the most dangerous of situations, there’s more than enough drama and trauma to go around. Still, that doesn’t stop the loss of a beloved character from being any less shocking. The following is a list of the most memorable deaths in the 9-1-1 universe, including 9-1-1: Lone Star.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Retrocrush Debuts Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Series Stateside

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might be available on Netflix, with the first six parts of the anime adaptation currently housed on the streaming service, but it seems that the live-action adaptation of one of the biggest side stories of the universe of the Joestars has arrived and not on Netflix. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan became so big that the animated adventure of the Stand-wielding mangaka that was introduced in the fourth part of the series, Diamond Is Unbreakable, that it received its own live-action television series, which can finally be watched in North America for the first time.
COMICS
Distractify

Who Is the Mysterious Girl in the 'Kingdom Hearts 4' Trailer?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Kingdom Hearts game series. The 20th anniversary of the Kingdom Hearts series was marked by the official announcement of Kingdom Hearts IV. The new sequel picks up after the events of the previous game and features main protagonist Sora in a new world. His old companions Donald and Goofy return, and he continues to be observed by enigmatic figures. The trailer also features a somewhat new face, but this girl has appeared in previous games.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Thor gets a new 'secret origin' in a new Avengers 1,000,000 BC title

Marvel has been building up a big twist in the parentage of the mighty Thor, with Jason Aaron's Avengers run steadily establishing that while Odin is definitely Thor's father, his mother may not be the Earth goddess Gaea as he has long believed, but rather the cosmic Phoenix Force. And in July, the story behind Thor's true parentage will be fully revealed in a new Avengers 1,000,000 BC title.
COMICS

