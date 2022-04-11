Easter events happening in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easter bunny is hopping through the Upstate, hiding eggs along the way!
Here is a list of events through various counties that you can attend:
Anderson County
April 15
Springtime will take place Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Denver Downs located at 1515 Denver Downs in Spartanburg County.
April 16
Community-Wide Easter Eggstravaganza will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Seneca Recreation Department located at 698 W South 4th Street in Seneca.
Easter Eggstravaganza will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Washington Baptist Church located at 208 Washington Church Road in Pelzer.
Easter Egg Hunt & Picnic — Mount Bethel will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mt Bethel Baptist Church located at 2603 Due West Highway in Belton.
Nettles Park Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Nettles Park located at 102 Nettles Park Road in Clemson.
Cherokee County
April 16
Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1499 Piedmont Road in Chesnee.
Greenville County
April 16
Easter Bone Hunt will take place Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Astro Kennels located at 418 Scuffletown Road in Simpsonville.
Easter Bunny Trail will take place Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Take Heart Church located at 1330 Fork Shoals Road in Greenville.
Easter Eggstravaganza 2022 will begin Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Freedom Church located at 109 W Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Easter with Emit’s Farm will take place Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Ole Blue Truck Farm LLC located at 874 Dogwood Road in Gary Court.
Fashionably “Classy” Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Flour Field located at 945 S Main Street in Greenville.
1000 Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St Mark United Methodist Church in Taylors.
April 17
Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11:45 p.m. at GFN Church of the Nazarene located at 1201 Haywood Road in Greenville.
Spartanburg County
April 13
Eggstravaganza will take place Wednesday from 5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church located at 790 SC-417 in Moore.
Family Easter Celebratio n will take place Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church located at 316 S Church Street in Spartanburg.
April 16
Easter Egg Scramble will take place Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tyger River Park located at 179 Dillard Road in Duncan.
EGG-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt: A Special Needs Event will take place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the North Spartanburg Sports Complex located at 1160 Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs.
LifeSpring KidLife Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. top 5:00 p.m. at Life Spring Church located at 1641 Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs.
Resurrection Trail & Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church located at 1421 Reidville Sharon Road in Greer.
April 17
Dray’s Easter Brunch will take place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Dray Bar and Grill located at 1800 Drayton Road.
Union County
April 13
Christian Fellowship Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt will take place Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church located at 557 Kelly Road in Union.
April 15
Easter Celebration will take place on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Camp Jerusalem located at 2432 Jerusalem Road in Pacolet
The Big Easter Bounce will take place on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Union located at 405 E Main Street
April 16
Easter Extravaganza will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fosters Chapel Methodist Church located at 392 Pea Ridge Highway in Jonesville.
Springz Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at West Springs Baptist Church located at 4811 Buffalo-West Springs Highway in Pauline.
Easter Eggstravagaza will take place on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds located at 120 Kirby Street.
