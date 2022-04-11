ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
For the third time in their nearly 30-year marriage, the Cyruses have split.

TMZ was first to report that Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee and said that in the filing, Tish said the couple had not lived together for more than two years. Cyrus listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce, People Magazine reported.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus married in 1993 after their daughter, singer Miley Cyrus, was born, US Weekly reported. The two then had Braison and Noah Cyrus together, and Billy Ray adopted Tish’s children, Brandi and Trace Cyrus, the magazine reported.

Billy Ray Cyrus had been absent from holiday pictures posted by Tish and Miley on social media, which had prompted rumors that the couple had split, Extra TV reported. The last time the couple was seen publicly together was in 2020.

This is the second time Tish has filed for divorce, as she had previously filed in 2013, US Weekly reported. Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce in 2010. Both times, the petitions for divorce were dismissed before they were final.

