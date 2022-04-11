ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: How many wins do Burnley need to avoid Premier League relegation?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley followed up their impressive 3-2 win against Everton with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Norwich...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2021-22 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 33 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...
Sports
Yardbarker

Latest: Manchester United Work on 'Finer Details' of Erik Ten Hag’s Contract

Manchester United remains confident in securing the services of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in two-weeks time despite an impressive offer from German club RB Leipzig. Sources in England are thought to be confident about the works progressing behind the scenes, as the English giants have a good relationship with his the Dutch manager's current employer.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp renews attack on Premier League TV schedule ahead of title run-in

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken another shot at television broadcasters after stating no other league in the world would schedule matches like they do in England.If they get through their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, over whom they have a 3-1 lead, Klopp’s side face a last-four tie against either Bayern Munich or Villarreal.However, what irks him more is following that potential semi-final Liverpool then have to travel to Newcastle for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.“If we get through tomorrow we have a semi-final, and then BT and the Premier League thought we should have Newcastle away at 12.30,” said...
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid host Manchester City tomorrow night as he looks to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side played out a gripping 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in Manchester last Tuesday gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who play out their second leg in Madrid tonightHere is everything you need to know.When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City?The...
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule, how to watch, predictions, odds

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? After Tuesday’s quarterfinal action, we know it won’t be Chelsea winning it all for a second-straight year. The Blues’ spirited comeback at Real Madrid fell short in extra time, leaving Premier League sides Man City and...
BBC

Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons back-row forward signs one-year deal

Flanker Connor Collett has extended his stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season. Collett, 26, has been with the Falcons since the 2018-19 season after joining from New Zealand provincial side North Harbour, where he spent four years. The English back-rower, who attended Stamford School,...
