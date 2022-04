If you want to know what pure adrenaline sounds like, point your ears at Psychic Jailbreak. With guitarist and founder member Scott Middleton having departed the fold it’s fair to say Cancer Bats have a lot to prove as they return as a three-piece – with bassist Jaye R. Schwarzer pulling double duty on six-string here – and prove it they do, 11 times over. Not only have they not missed a step they have upped their game, and this is one of the most exciting records you will hear this year.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO