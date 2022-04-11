ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEEP WILDLIFE WILD 2022 POSTER DESIGN CONTEST

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ky6Ll_0f5ts0lS00

The Wisconsin DNR is pleased to announce the winners of the fourth-annual Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest! Winners were selected from entries submitted by 4th, 5th and 6th graders across the state. Thank you to all of the participants, and congratulations to the winners!

Wisconsin’s Keep Wildlife Wild initiative provides information about wildlife species’ natural behaviors, tips on how to tell if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if you find a wild animal in need of assistance.

And The Winners Are…

4th Grade, 1st Place: Arianna Hernandez from New Berlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEYEw_0f5ts0lS00

4th Grade, 2nd Place: Catherine Cairns from Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxgGO_0f5ts0lS00

4th Grade, 3rd Place: Devan Chute from Hillsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaMtM_0f5ts0lS00

5th Grade, 1st Place: Brynlee Roelli from Monroe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewhCb_0f5ts0lS00

5th Grade, 2nd Place: Lauren Franzen from Cuba City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqGMr_0f5ts0lS00

5th Grade, 3rd Place: Phoebe Miranda from La Crosse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6W6L_0f5ts0lS00

6th Grade, 1st Place: Julia Plichta from Germantown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7vMz_0f5ts0lS00

6th Grade, 2nd Place: Ariana Hartwig-Dickerson from Horicon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQIl3_0f5ts0lS00

6th Grade, 3rd Place: Penelope Marquardt from Kewaskum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBTK0_0f5ts0lS00

Annual Poster Contest Guidelines And Resources

Check back in August for 2022-23 school year poster contest dates and guidelines.

The annual Keep Wildlife Wild poster design contest is open to 4-6th grade students who attend public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin.

We think the name says a lot, but what exactly does it mean to Keep Wildlife Wild? Find out all the ways you can help keep wild animals in Wisconsin safe and healthy on our Keep Wildlife Wild webpage. Then use what you learn to turn your ideas into a piece of art. If you have questions on the submission procedures, contact KeepWildlifeWild@wisconsin.gov.

WausauPilot

Will summer be the season for student recovery?

At a time when many Wisconsin students need additional support, statewide summer school enrollment plunged in the early months of the pandemic and did not fully recover last summer. The initial decline of 2020 hit nearly every district, but in 2021, some districts fully regained their summer school enrollment while...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

