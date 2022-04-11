ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Feast on Fall River Chow Mein and Salem Chop Suey ... sandwiches

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — Can you handle it? The Fall...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

Fall River’s Pleasant Street Popeyes May Be Closed For Good

The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 993 Pleasant St. in Fall River has closed its doors and, as of right now, the closure seems to be permanent. A series of unfortunate events seem to have stacked up on staff at the Pleasant Street franchise, but some believe the popular chicken chain will open its Fall River doors again.
FALL RIVER, MA
94.9 HOM

Batson River in Portland to Hold a Chopped-like Battle of Superstar Bartenders

If you're a fan of Food Network and cooking competitions, there's a very good chance you've watched at least one episode of the show 'Chopped'. The synopsis is simple: talented chefs are challenged by unique basket ingredients as well as time constraints, and must present world class dishes to a judging panel. In fact, several many chefs have starred and been victorious on the show. It's a time tested concept for cooking, but what about drinking? Batson River is ready to hold their own Chopped-like competition involving some of the best bartenders in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Fall River, MA
City
Needham, MA
Fall River, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chow Mein Sandwich#Sandwiches#Food Drink#The Fall River Chow Mein#The Salem Chop Suey
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NECN

Bullying Attack Caught on Camera in Fall River

Two girls were attacked as they walked out of Morton Middle School in Fall River, Massachusetts last week. Cell phone video of the incident reveals other students clearly knew it was coming, recorded the incident and could even be heard laughing. "I was very upset," said Kerren Cook, whose daughter...
FALL RIVER, MA
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.1 KRNA

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
WALA-TV FOX10

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy