ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Moon Knight’s May Calamawy on How the Cast and Filmmakers Would Spend Sundays Going Over the Scripts

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, now streaming on Disney+, I recently got to speak with May Calamawy about making the series. During the interview, Calamawy talked about how the cast and filmmakers would spend any free Sunday they had working on the scripts to see how they could make them...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Confirms Debut of Marvel Character We All Missed

In a new video accompanying digital purchases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has given fans an official guide to those mysterious figures seen poking through the multiverse...and one of them, as it turns out, is not one that was widely guessed. One image (seen below) is actually the six-armed Spider-Man seen in the comics, in a 1970s story from writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane. The story happened after the death of Captain George Stacy, which alienated Spidey himself from Gwen.
COMICS
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Indy100

Avengers fan reimagines what Marvel movies would have looked like in the 90s

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the one franchise that we can't get away from. For good or bad, it dominates nearly every aspect of the film and television world but what if this mega-franchise would have started life in the halcyon days of the 1990s?In the 1990s barring the odd Batman movie, superheroes were not popular at the cinema as the standard action movie. Movies like Batman Forever and the Arnold Schwarzenegger starring Batman and Robin were deemed silly and childish following the dark 90s additions to the cannon by Tim Burton. Then superhero franchises began to die off in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Moorhead
Person
Justin Benson
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
F. Murray Abraham
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

All-Out Avengers will be Marvel's fourth Avengers ongoing series

Even more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling in a fourth Avengers ongoing title. The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but even they can't always get by with just one squad of heroes. Case in point, Marvel has announced a fourth Avengers ongoing series titled All-Out Avengers. The publisher hasn't...
COMICS
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange 2's Sam Raimi confirms major detail about new superhero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is taking the alternate reality shenanigans of What If...? and Spider-Man: No Way Home to the next level, as our titular sorcerer meets multiple versions of himself and other characters as he has to undo the damage to different realities. Plenty of old...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmakers#Marvel#U S Marine#Egyptian#Synchronic
The Independent

Nicolas Cage clears up ‘misconception’ about reason why he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
MOVIES
Collider

Ezra Miller's Future With DC on Hold After Hawaii Arrest

The Flash star Ezra Miller’s future within the DC Cinematic Universe is tenuous following a recent arrest in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. Executives from Warner Bros. and DC met March 30 in an emergency meeting to discuss Miller’s and the franchise’s future ahead of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.
HAWAII STATE
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
epicstream.com

Is Moon Knight MCU's Version of Batman?

A new character is set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as the premiere of his very own origin series looms near, fans and viewers are curious whether Moon Knight would be a hero entirely new to everyone or would he be like DC’s Batman because people started to notice similarities between the two?
MOVIES
Collider

'SNL': Jake Gyllenhall and Kate McKinnon Sing About Not Being the Best in 'Cabaret Night' Sketch

On Saturday Night Live, we watched as Jake Gyllenhaal sang through most of the night and it was a treat for us all. In one sketch called "Cabaret Night", we saw as The Singers Four took to the stage to sing a song of encouragement for those who weren't going to do anything great with their lives but instead, would just live an okay existence and that's fine by them. Gyllenhaal, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang had the energy of those cabaret singers that don't realize just how mean they're being, but somehow it worked.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoiler-Packed Review: A Marvel Masterclass

It's the next Avengers: Endgame. It's bigger than Avengers: Endgame, because it combines 20 years of movies, instead of 10. It's the movie that will save cinema, and it features the best best-friend handshake of all time. Prepare for all of those hot takes and more right here in CNET's...
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Oh what a tangled web we weave when the multiverse becomes part of Spider-Man canon. The Spider-Man film franchise started simply enough, with 2002’s “Spider-Man.” Fast forward 20 years and three different actors have played live-action versions of the Wall Crawler, with the trio joining forces in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
MOVIES
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Moon Knight' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the MCU Series?

Disney+ is soon set to be the home of Marvel Comics fan-favorite Moon Knight, which will be a major test for the popular streaming service given that this will be the very first new IP in the MCU to premiere there. As with most of these new solo Marvel Cinematic Universe affairs, Moon Knight will likely introduce a whole new never-before-seen facet of this ever-expanding world, bringing unique mythology and lore to the already crowded table.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

How to Watch ‘Moon Knight’ — Marvel’s New Series Starring Oscar Isaac

Marvel’s darkest TV series yet is coming soon to Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight follows the first hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to struggle with Dissociative Identity Disorder. The show’s protagonist has four individual identities, though the series will start out focusing on the lives of just two.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy