Two others injured in the 16th traffic-related fatality of 2022 in Portland.Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a Thursday afternoon crash in Northeast Portland. He is James E. Martin, 26, of Portland. This was the 16th fatal crash of 2022 in the city of Portland, and the fourth involving a motorcycle. At the same time last year, 13 people had died in Portland crashes and none involved motorcycles. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 1:40 p.m. March 24 when North Precinct officers responded to a crash at North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO