ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner’s Honest Quotes About Her Postpartum Body Over the Years

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Keeping up with Kylie Jenner ! The Kardashians star has spoken candidly about her changing body after giving birth to her daughter and son.

The Hulu personality kept her first pregnancy under wraps in 2017, only showing her baby bump after she gave birth to Stormi in February of the following year.

“I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a throwback photo in October 2019. “Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing.”

When it came to her second pregnancy in 2021, the reality star documented her journey on social media, noting in September that she “really popped.” The Life of Kylie alum showed her maternity style, from leather “date night” looks to pink party outfits.

The Los Angeles native gave birth to her and Travis Scott ’s second child, a baby boy, in February 2022. The on-again, off-again couple have yet to reveal their son’s new name since revealing in March 2022 that they no longer call him Wolf .

“We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially change, it I want to make sure,” the former E! personality explained to Entertainment Tonight in April 2022, noting that she “liked” the name Wolf.

“Wolf was never on our list,” Jenner explained at the time. “It just was something Khloé [ Kardashian ] suggested. … There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him."

The Strong Looks Better Naked author chimed in, joking, “Don’t put that on me.”

Caitlyn Jenner told the outlet in March 2022 how “very difficult” choosing a moniker can be .

“I cannot tell [the new name],” the I Am Cait alum said at the time. “[Kylie] has not officially announced it. … When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.’ That’s Kylie’s decision when she officially announces it. But honestly, I think this is very good."

Keep scrolling to read the makeup mogul’s inspiring body-positive quotes over the years while raising Stormi and her brother.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares personal footage from birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Tonight
Elle

Kylie Jenner Wore Skintight Latex for Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet

She arrived fashionably late, and without her as-yet-unnamed newborn. While posing for the camera away from her mother and sisters during last night’s red carpet premiere of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner ignited social media speculation that she had skipped the premiere entirely. Although her sister Kendall did ditch the festivities, Kylie’s explanation for her tardiness likely had a practical explanation: She’s the new mother of a baby without a name.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kylie Jenner Admits Life "Hasn't Been Easy" 6 Weeks After Welcoming Baby Wolf

Watch: Kylie Jenner Talks About New Mom STRUGGLES After Baby Wolf. Bible—the postpartum period can be tough. In an Instagram story shared March 15, Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles she has encountered since delivering Wolf Webster six weeks ago. The candid video series showed Kylie walking on a treadmill while chatting about how postpartum has affected her.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Covers Up In A Fuzzy Green Duster Coat After Revealing Her Postpartum Struggle

Kylie Jenner popped out post-pregnancy on Wednesday in L.A., sporting an adorable light green fuzzy coat to attend a special event. Kylie Jenner may be dealing with some postpartum struggles after giving birth to son Wolf in February, but she’s doing her best to stay social and stylish! The mom stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a gorgeous, light green-colored, floor-length fuzzy coat, pairing the look with pointed-toe silver boots. The 24-year-old also wore her signature dark tresses long and wavy as her security team escorted her to the Sunny Vodka event in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy