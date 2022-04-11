ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gasoline prices drop eight cents in one week: AAA says

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaDpe_0f5trD7R00

( The Hill ) – The country’s average gasoline price has dropped about eight cents over the past week, and about 13 cents in the last two weeks, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

AAA listed the country’s average price at $4.11 per gallon on Monday, down from $4.19 a week ago and $4.24 two weeks ago.

The recent drop comes after countries including the U.S. announced recently that they would release additional oil from their reserves.

After the U.S. announced late last month that it would add one million barrels per day to the market over six months — the largest-ever release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve — analysts told The Hill that the move could result in modest price drops.

Prices for crude oil, from which gasoline is made, have also dropped in recent days. U.S. crude stood at around $95 per barrel on Monday morning, down from as high as $103 per barrel a week ago and even higher in late March.

Gasoline and oil prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as many buyers rejected Russian barrels, cutting the supply of oil on the market. Prior to that, prices had already been relatively high since production has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Although the move was largely caused by external factors, Republicans have sought to use gasoline prices to criticize Democrats and the Biden administration. Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized both Russia and oil companies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Husband, wife found dead in Uptown senior living facility

CHICAGO — A husband and wife were found dead inside a senior living facility in Uptown Sunday night after a call for a well-being check, according to police. Police said officers were able to make entry into the apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., where a 79-year-old man […]
CHICAGO, IL
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Aaa#Covid#White House#Russian#Republicans
moneytalksnews.com

8 States Where Gas Is $5 a Gallon — or Soon May Be

Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Gas Prices Down But Will That Trend Continue?

The past few weeks have been a literal whirlwind of activity as far as fuel prices around the country and here in Louisiana have been concerned. In one month's time, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Louisiana has jumped from $3.28 a gallon to the current average price of $4.12 a gallon. This data is courtesy of Triple-A, the American Automobile Association. However, yesterday marked the third straight day that average prices for regular gas in Louisiana either held steady or fell.
LOUISIANA STATE
KING-5

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
click orlando

Gas prices drop 20 cents per gallon in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After reaching record highs, Florida gas prices have dropped, but it may not last. New data from AAA shows the average price in Florida stands at $4.18 per gallon, down 20 cents in the last nine days. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
FLORIDA STATE
WTOL-TV

Michigan gas prices drop 8 cents

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan drivers are starting to see a little bit of relief at the pump as prices fall from last week. The average price per gallon is down 8 cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $4.16 per gallon of regular unleaded. The average price...
MICHIGAN STATE
Romesentinel.com

Gas prices down 8 cents over past week, AAA reports

New York’s average gas price is down 8 cents from last week ($4.44), averaging $4.36 per gallon, according to an announcement Monday by AAA. Monday’s price is 62 cents higher than a month ago ($3.74), and $1.45 higher than a year ago. Locally, the cost of a gallon of gas was $4.29 in the Utica/Rome area, the report added.
ROME, NY
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy