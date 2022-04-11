ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump may learn April 25 if he must pay NY AG Letitia James $10K a day for not turning over documents

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd8dG_0f5tr58s00
New York Attorney General Letitia James and former President Donald Trump.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • A Manhattan judge has set April 25 for the next in-court battle between lawyers for Donald Trump and Letitia James.
  • The NY AG wants Trump to pay $10K a day for failing to turn over personal business documents.
  • Judge Arthur Engoron could decide that day if Trump is in contempt of court — and has to pay up.

Donald Trump may learn on April 25 if he must pay a stiff, daily fine — as high as $10,000 a day — for failing to turn over personal business documents to Letitia James, the New York Attorney General who is investigating the former president's real estate dealings.

James requested the fine — and that Trump be held in contempt of court — on Thursday, arguing that out of 900,000 Trump Organization documents that have been turned over so far in her three-year probe, only ten were from his personal business files.

A Manhattan judge, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, has agreed to consider her request.

Trump's lawyers now have until April 19 to respond to James, and make the case for why he is not in contempt. Her office must then reply to that response by April 22. Both sides are scheduled to appear in Engoron's courtroom on April 25 to argue their case in person.

Engoron is presiding over the AG's multi-year effort to get documents she says are necessary to her probe, and Trump's side says are over-broad and already fully complied with.

The judge is also presiding over a related battle in which Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. are fighting the AG's subpoenas demanding they sit for depositions.

In each of the last two hearings on these matters, he has issued same-day decisions.

In February he ordered the Trump family members to comply with the AG's deposition subpoenas, a matter that's now under appeal .

And after an in-person hearing in his courtroom in March, the judge issued a same-day order requiring a third-party e-documents firm to provide more frequent and thorough reports on its progress in finding the documents James wants.

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump organization and a spokesperson for the AG's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 49

Cindi C
1d ago

make him pay in every way he thinks he is above the law and he is not make him pay the money then lock him up lock him and his family up

Reply(13)
15
chikachika
1d ago

He’s gonna lose. Like all the other times. But he don’t care there’s plenty of dumbos out there giving him their hard earned money in support.

Reply(1)
4
mahvelous
2d ago

Don’t let him write a check, it’ll bounce like a super ball.

Reply(2)
21
Related
MSNBC

Why is Trump lumping himself in with notorious criminals?

In 2018, as Donald Trump’s Russia scandal continued to make headlines, the then-president started facing unexpected legal troubles. Indeed, over the course of a single week, the Republican’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, convicted of multiple felonies, and Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the then-president while pleading guilty to a variety of criminal charges.
POTUS
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Trump Family#Anadolu Agency#Getty#The Ny Ag#New York Supreme Court#Engoron
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

459K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy