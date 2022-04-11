Man Accused Of Driving Recklessly, Fleeing Police In Hauppauge

Commerce Drive near Moreland Road in Hauppauge Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested and accused of fleeing police and driving recklessly on Long Island.

The incident happened on Commerce Drive in Hauppauge at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police responded to a report of vehicles racing on Commerce Drive, and located 26-year-old Michael Beyer, of Queens, in a 2014 Nissan 370Z preparing to race another vehicle, SCPD said.

Officers tried to pull the Nissan over, but Beyer drove away, weaving in and out of traffic before stopping near Moreland Road, police said.

Beyer was charged with reckless driving and third-degree unlawful fleeing an officer, SCPD reported.

SCPD said the Nissan was impounded, and Beyer is set to appear in court on Friday, April 29.

