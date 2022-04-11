Committees benefit Sun City West

The Sun City West community recently voted for the incoming board directors who will be added this July.

But for now business continues, as well as officer declarations on the board will be decided upon. Bill Schwind, Recreation Centers of Sun City West general manager, said the board works through the officer declarations to decide which place each will fall and which committees the directors will oversee and act as a liaison.

“Those committees are one of our best guiding tools and we love to use them as a sounding board as far as how facilities look and are maintained,” Schwind explained.

The Budget and Finance Committee takes care of financial situations and long-term planning. The Chartered Clubs Committee deals with all the activities relative to chartered club crafting and facility use, according to Schwind. The Sports Pavilion Committee is another opportunity for people to serve. Schwind said recently 48 members graduated from the TORCH Academy, where participants learn about all the workings of the association and all the functions. He suggested this was a great starting point for anyone interested in learning more about the association.

Covenants, conditions and restrictions vary for each homeowners association and each homeowner should know and understand those that pertain to an individual’s home, according to Schwind.

“New handouts will soon be available at all of our places that talks about CC&Rs relative to your property. It will help people learn what to do and how to handle it,” Schwind said.

Volunteers for committees will begin September 2022 and run through June 2023. According to the association website, committee members must be available for meetings throughout the fiscal year. The other committees including Properties, Golf and three special committees covering elections, arts and design and TORCH Academy.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GBCommitteeApp to complete an online application by July 1. The committee chairpersons reviews all applications and will respond by July 15 to viable candidates based on technical qualifications and related experience.

The review of roles, rules and procedures is complete and Schwind said clubs are working on bylaws. Looking ahead, association officials are working through the topic of service animals at aquatic facilities and making sure to remain in compliance with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and American with Disabilities Act.

For committee questions, call 623-544-6115.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.