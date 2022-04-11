ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Property Brothers Reveal The One Thing That Completes A Home

By Courtney Isom
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Find out what the Property Brothers say is the most important thing to have to complete your home. They're the masters when it comes to home...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Brothers#Design#Furniture#Home Renovation#Hgtv#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KTAR News

Opulent new Scottsdale estate listed with asking price of nearly $30M

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale mountainside estate is being offered for nearly $30 million, a price that would shatter the Arizona record for most expensive home sale. The opulent 21,150-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms (12 full, six half) and sits on about 4.6 acres in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community in northeast Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy