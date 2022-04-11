ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown dies at age 52

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

A beloved former Dallas Cowboys coach has died.

Gary Brown spent seven seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' running backs coach. In fact he coached Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarco Murray to rushing titles when he was with the Cowboys.

Brown was with Dallas from 2013 thru 2019. He was let go when Mike McCarthy was hired as head coach in 2020.

Reports say Brown had been struggling with medical issues the past several years including two bouts with cancer.

Brown passed away Sunday night at the age of 52.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statment about his passing saying in part, "His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him."

Jason Garrett, who was head coach while Brown was with the Cowboys said,
"Gary Brown was simply one of the best people I’ve ever been around in my life."

Brown is survived by his wife and three children.

