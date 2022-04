Last week, schools throughout the Beaumont ISD welcomed community members to join students at their morning meal in honor of National School Breakfast Week, which celebrates the program's role in providing needed nutrition for the start of each school day and encourages students to make healthy brain and body meal choices. That's a message Regina - Howell Elementary cafeteria manager Shay Ware emphasizes not just one week out of the school year, but every day.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO