PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources confirm 62-year-old Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn mass subway shooting where 10 people were shot and more than a dozen others were injured, has been arrested. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. STAY WITH CBS PHILLY FOR UPDATES. Police say James has ties to Philadelphia. He has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Police say James fired numerous gunshots inside the N line subway car at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station. On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO