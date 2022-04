Is there a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than chowing down some Bonanza BBQ and witnessing a murder?. The Twin Cities Rotary Club, at 1 p.m. on April 3, will host a live action murder mystery dinner at The Juice Box at 216 S. Tower Ave., Centralia. Attendance costs $40. Guests can eat barbecue, watch and interact with actors, guess the murderer and possibly win a raffle prize if they correctly deduce the identity of the perpetrator.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO