Son Grieving Mom's Loss Brings Family Cuban Restaurant To Bergen County

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
The Cuban 'Round the Corner Photo Credit: The Cuban 'Round the Corner Facebook

A new restaurant with Cuban roots has opened in Bergen County.

The Cuban 'Round the Corner, located on W. Main Street, in Bogota, is run by Manny Fernandez.

Fernandez took over his mom's restaurant El Farallon in Cuba after she died in 2018, the restaurant's website says.

"Traveling back and forth to the island took a toll on his family dynamics back in Bogota, NJ," it reads.

Fernandez and his family decided to sell the restaurant just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He waited several months before his sister, Berta, and her family moved to the US.

The siblings ultimately decided to open their new restaurant, located at the former location of GoFish.

The menu boasts authentic Cuban fare such as Ropa Vieja, Vaca Frita and Lechón Asado, and an open concept kitchen where diners can watch the chefs at work.

Cuban 'Round the Corner, 64 W. Main St., Bogota.

