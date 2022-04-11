ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

CMT Music Awards Return

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of country music's biggest stars will get...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced: See the Full List

The list of 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations is finally here. Keep reading to see the full list of nominees. Today is a big day for the country music world: The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominees are officially out. With the awards show being broadcasted on Monday April 11, fans only have a few weeks to vote for their favorite artists.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Music Television
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
MUSIC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in sequins for show-stopping CMT Music Awards performance

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night – and we're not just talking about her stunning outfit. The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of her new single, Ghost Story during a pre-recorded performance from her Las Vegas residency and looked incredible in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Host Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Anthem, “HEARTFIRST”

Co-host Kelsea Ballerini premiered her recently released single, “HEARTFIRST” Monday evening (April 11) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The powerhouse vocalist previously tested positive for the Coronavirus, leaving her to debut the anthem live from her Tennessee home. The hitmaker’s team and the CMT camp managed to...
MUSIC
CBS DFW

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini talks hosting the CMT Music Awards

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Ahead of cohosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards, country music star Kelsea Ballerini sat down with Brooke Katz for a Q&A — which has been edited for length and clarity — to discuss what fans can expect this year.Ballerini will stand beside actor Anthony Mackie on stage starting at 7 p.m. CT Monday night during what will be her second time hosting the fan-voted awards show.Brooke Katz: This is your second year hosting the awards. What can fans expect?Kelsea Ballerini: It is my second year hosting. And you know, I've always loved hosting because it really...
FORT WORTH, TX
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy