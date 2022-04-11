THE AVENUE at White Marsh updates Youth Escort Policy for week of April 11

WHITE MARSH, MD—THE AVENUE at White Marsh has updated its Youth Escort Policy for this week, as public schools in Baltimore County are closed for the week.

From Monday, April 11 through Monday, April 18, all unsupervised visitors under the age of 17, or without proof of age, will be required to leave the property prior to 5 p.m.

the curfew at THE AVENUE normally goes into effect at 7 p.m. during the week, but the temporary change was announced on Monday for this week only.

Additional information regarding the Youth Escort Policy can be found online here .

Photo via Chris Montcalmo Photography

