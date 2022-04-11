Ian Anderson's first start for Braves 'troubling'

The Atlanta Braves split their 2022 opening series with the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.

The pitching was solid for the most part with Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright delivering great performances. However, things weren't so great for Ian Anderson on Sunday.

Anderson allowed a career-high five runs, five walks and three hits in just 2 2/3 innings of work.

"Obviously, the start that he had yesterday was troubling," 92.9 The Game reporter Joe Patrick told Andy and Randy.

"Just looking at his spring training--after only getting six innings this spring, maybe a little bit predictable that he got off to a slow start but it's a little bit of a concern. But even Ian was like 'yeah, I'm not, you know, fully there yet. I haven't gotten everything together yet but I just need a few more starts to get things rolling.'

"You hope to just see steady improvement from him over the next couple of starts."

Anderson allowed 12 hits, three home runs, seven earned runs while walking five in his eight innings of work during spring training.