Arlington, TX

Arlington restaurants to be featured during weekend Rangers games

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — There’s a first time for everything and the Texas Rangers are looking to take a swing at a first at Globe Life Field alongside some local, Arlington eateries.

The City of Arlington excitedly touted that for the first time in Rangers’ history, local restaurants will be featured during weekend games and select events at the ballpark.

So, what’s on the menu? To kick things off it seems Hurtado Barbecue, Arlington’s first independently-owned craft BBQ restaurant will be featured on April 11-12 as well as May 13-15. According to Hurtado’s website, they claim to serve, “…slow-smoked central Texas-style barbecue with a Tex-Mex twist. Now open for dine-in or curbside pickup 7 days a week.”

Next up, Ella B’s is to be featured on April 15-17. Ella B’s will join the other three restaurants for a pop-up to showcase its food as a part of Arlington East.

Last but not least Prince Lebanese Grill will bring it home on April 29-31. Starting back in 1989, Prince Lebanese Grill has been on a journey to perfect and bring Texas Lebanese cuisine. “We pour our hearts into everything from our crispy light falafels to our spicy shawarma plates. We don’t need fancy decorations or white tablecloths for a candle-lit dinner, at Prince our food speaks for itself.”

