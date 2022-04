Goldman Sachs isn't yet ready to join the chorus of its peers in calling a U.S. recession, but it sure appears to be inching closer to that frenzied camp. "We do put some weight on the historical patterns [of the labor market] and believe that the overheating of the labor market has raised the risk of recession meaningfully. The yield curve seems to discount a recession probability in 2023 of about one in three, roughly double the unconditional average, and we would broadly concur with this assessment," warned Goldman Sachs Chief economist Jan Hatzius in a new client note on Tuesday.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO