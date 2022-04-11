City leaders to vote on forensic audit of firefighters’ retirement fund

Fire Station 11 off Briarwood Ave., across from Coyote Trail. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The Midland City Council will vote to select the firm that will perform a forensic audit of the Midland Firefighter’s Relief and Retirement Fund.

On the Tuesday agenda, there is an item that authorizes Midland’s city manager to negotiate and execute a professional services agreement for forensic audit of the firefighters’ retirement fund with Weaver & Tidwell, L.L.P. of Midland.

In October the Texas Pension Review Board called for the forensic audit. An “intensive actuarial review” found that the Midland Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund “is currently projected to run out of assets in 22 years.”

The city, in agenda documents, noted the Pension Review Board “suggested the need for a forensic audit of the Fund in order to evaluate and reconstruct the fund’s financial records covering three years at a minimum.”

“Request for Qualifications (“RFQ’s”) were sent out Jan. 7 and were collected Jan. 24,” according to Christy Weakland, the city’s Finance director in the agenda packet. “A committee selected by the trustees of the fund reviewed the RFQ’s and unanimously agreed on Weaver and Tidwell, LLC as the chosen firm to conduct the audit. This choice was communicated to the fund at its board meeting on March 24, and the trustees voted to move forward with the audit.”

During the Texas Pension Review Board meeting in October and in the review, officials shared concerns about the Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund and its board’s investment, governance and transparency practices.

That included the Intensive Actuarial Review, which recommended the “independent, third-party forensic audit of Midland Fire’s financial records to enhance efficiency of its investment program.”

“Given the fund was aware of the reporting issues and allowed them to persist for years, it is imperative that a forensic audit is completed within a reasonable period to help the board and city obtain a complete understanding of the fund’s financial health before they engage in developing a remediation plan to address the current funding shortfall,” the Intensive Actuarial Review stated.

“For example, the audit could review the following: board structure and oversight process, roles and responsibilities for board and staff, board operations, possible benefits of more frequent rotation of committee membership, board investment expertise, statutory compliance, and investment policy and other fund policies. As a result of the audit, the fund should be able to develop clear, long-term governance policies to guide the board to exercise its fiduciary duty including prudently selecting and managing investments and cost-effectively administering the fund so that efforts to improve fund health have a better chance of success. Long-term governance policies would also assist the fund with implementing a solid succession plan to pass on important practices to future board members.”

One member of the Midland Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund – David Stacy – told TPRB board members in October there was more to the story than what the TPRB’s report showed, that Midland Fire was doing what it had to do over the last decade to accomplish the things “we needed” and while the MFRRF board agreed to actions being proposed in the study – including a forensic audit of the Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund – he didn’t expect they would “show me anything that I do not already know.”