ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

City leaders to vote on forensic audit of firefighters’ retirement fund

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8OEG_0f5tpN1700
Fire Station 11 off Briarwood Ave., across from Coyote Trail. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The Midland City Council will vote to select the firm that will perform a forensic audit of the Midland Firefighter’s Relief and Retirement Fund.

On the Tuesday agenda, there is an item that authorizes Midland’s city manager to negotiate and execute a professional services agreement for forensic audit of the firefighters’ retirement fund with Weaver & Tidwell, L.L.P. of Midland.

In October the Texas Pension Review Board called for the forensic audit. An “intensive actuarial review” found that the Midland Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund “is currently projected to run out of assets in 22 years.”

The city, in agenda documents, noted the Pension Review Board “suggested the need for a forensic audit of the Fund in order to evaluate and reconstruct the fund’s financial records covering three years at a minimum.”

“Request for Qualifications (“RFQ’s”) were sent out Jan. 7 and were collected Jan. 24,” according to Christy Weakland, the city’s Finance director in the agenda packet. “A committee selected by the trustees of the fund reviewed the RFQ’s and unanimously agreed on Weaver and Tidwell, LLC as the chosen firm to conduct the audit. This choice was communicated to the fund at its board meeting on March 24, and the trustees voted to move forward with the audit.”

During the Texas Pension Review Board meeting in October and in the review, officials shared concerns about the Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund and its board’s investment, governance and transparency practices.

That included the Intensive Actuarial Review, which recommended the “independent, third-party forensic audit of Midland Fire’s financial records to enhance efficiency of its investment program.”

“Given the fund was aware of the reporting issues and allowed them to persist for years, it is imperative that a forensic audit is completed within a reasonable period to help the board and city obtain a complete understanding of the fund’s financial health before they engage in developing a remediation plan to address the current funding shortfall,” the Intensive Actuarial Review stated.

“For example, the audit could review the following: board structure and oversight process, roles and responsibilities for board and staff, board operations, possible benefits of more frequent rotation of committee membership, board investment expertise, statutory compliance, and investment policy and other fund policies. As a result of the audit, the fund should be able to develop clear, long-term governance policies to guide the board to exercise its fiduciary duty including prudently selecting and managing investments and cost-effectively administering the fund so that efforts to improve fund health have a better chance of success. Long-term governance policies would also assist the fund with implementing a solid succession plan to pass on important practices to future board members.”

One member of the Midland Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund – David Stacy – told TPRB board members in October there was more to the story than what the TPRB’s report showed, that Midland Fire was doing what it had to do over the last decade to accomplish the things “we needed” and while the MFRRF board agreed to actions being proposed in the study – including a forensic audit of the Midland Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund – he didn’t expect they would “show me anything that I do not already know.”

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Newport News city leaders voting to redraw city council and school board voting districts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Your voting map in Newport News will look a little different. City leaders are scheduled to vote on a new redistricting plan on Tuesday night. This comes after a series of meetings to collect feedback from the community on plans to redraw city council and school board districts. Newport News Mayor Dr. McKinley Price said the redistricting means changes for some residents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
KGMI

City council votes to provide additional funds for local childcare centers

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham City Council is making an even bigger investment into the city’s childcare businesses. Last Monday, March 14th, councilmembers voted unanimously to earmark $1 million from the American Rescue Plan to continue supporting Bellingham’s childcare centers. Councilmember Michael Lilliquist said that the measure...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Council votes to fund diverse alliance of chambers for economic marketing, prosperity work

Austin City Council voted this week to fund a group of diverse chambers of commerce as part of a strategy to promote the regional minority and LGBT business scene. Funding items approved March 24 will send a total of $2.52 million to four local chambers, collectively the Diversity and Ethic Chamber Alliance, in the coming years. Members of that alliance include the Austin LGBT Chamber, the Greater Austin Asian Chamber, the Greater Austin Black Chamber and the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
AUSTIN, TX
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Center for Family Health leader announces retirement

JACKSON, MI – The president and chief operating officer for Jackson’s Center for Family Health is retiring. Molly Kaser’s planned retirement is set for the end of March. Sara Benedetto, current chief operating officer, will serve as interim president/CEO effective March 28, while a search for a permanent leader is conducted and expected to be completed by late summer, officials said.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Firefighters#Midland City#The Midland City Council#Weaver Tidwell#The Pension Review Board#Rfq#Llc
GV Wire

After an Hour of Trading Insults, Council Votes 7-0 for Spending Audit

Before arriving at a 7-0 vote to conduct a spending audit, the Fresno City Council engaged in a 70-minute insult fest Thursday. The bruising debate came one week after city councilman Garry Bredefeld called out four of his colleagues for alleged misuse of taxpayer funds. He provided financial documents to the media and pointed to several spending items.
FRESNO, CA
Hudson Reporter

The mayor is in denial

It’s fairly obvious that the recent mailings by Suez Water company to residents were probably politically motivated. What’s laughable is the mayor’s denial of receiving campaign contributions from them initially. Then there was the abrupt change acknowledging the contributions. It just shows the lack of awareness to what’s going on not only in the city, but his own campaign. Perhaps his new campaign slogan should be, “Deny, Deny, Deny….Until caught in a Lie”.
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Awendaw leaders postpone vote on controversial proposed neighborhood

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A small victory for many Awendaw residents after the town planning commission decided to postpone the vote on a controversial neighborhood proposal. Nearly 100 people packed into Town Hall for a public hearing Monday night. Many made their voices heard leading to eruptions of applause, laughter, and even booing. The packed […]
AWENDAW, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Colorado Newsline

‘Forensic examination’ of voting system doesn’t prove election tampering, experts say

A report supported by embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters that claims significant vulnerabilities exist in the county’s election system is another attempt to stretch a kernel of truth into a false cause for panic, security experts and election officials say. The report, written by an ally of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Doug Gould, claims […] The post ‘Forensic examination’ of voting system doesn’t prove election tampering, experts say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
Colorado Newsline

U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid

WASHINGTON — Restaurants and other businesses that have survived more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions could see an infusion of federal dollars in the coming months, as long as U.S. lawmakers reach final agreement on a multibillion-dollar package. The U.S. House has approved a bill with $42 billion for restaurants and $13 billion for […] The post U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER, CO
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
920
Followers
727
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy