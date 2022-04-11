ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Scheffler wins Masters, joins Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw as Highland Park High School alum winning championships

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world and North Texas native Scottie Scheffler just won one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world, the Masters. With green jacket now in hand Scheffler adds to the already star-studded championship-winning alum from Highland Park High School.

Recently Matthew Stafford , quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, won the Super Bowl becoming the latest Highland Park alum to win a major U.S. sports championship prior to Scheffler. Who came before them?

None other than Clayton Kershaw, the superstar pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers started this recent trend of Highland Park alum winning big in professional sports after capturing a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

There’s just got to be something in the water over there in Highland Park.

Tiger Woods announces decision on British Open

Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.
Look: Youth Umpire Attacked By Coach In Terrifying Scene

A youth baseball umpire was viciously attacked on the field by a coach over the weekend. Sam Phelps, who was the umpire behind home plate, was making some balls and strikes calls that seemed to make one of the managers pretty upset. It came to a head when Phelps marked...
