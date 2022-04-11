ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

20-year-old dead after fatal crash in Plattsburgh

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2YnX_0f5tomQR00

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the town of Plattsburgh. According to a press release from NYSP, on April 10 a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant being driven by William M. Daoust, 20, from Brainardsville was traveling westbound on SR-374. The investigation determined that Daoust’s vehicle crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Missing 72-year-old found dead in Montague

The Silverado was being operated by Trevar A. Soulia, 37, from Plattsburgh. He was transported by EMS to the University of Vermont Health Network at CVPH and was later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT, for injuries sustained in the crash.

Daoust died at the scene of the crash. Soulia remains admitted to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Lane closed on Adirondack Northway after crash

An autopsy conducted on April 11 determined that Daoust’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, due to a motor vehicle crash. The Clinton County Coroner’s Office ruled that the manner of death was accidental.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  State Police were assisted with the investigation by local fire and EMS departments and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Plattsburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Plattsburgh, NY
Channel 3000

20-year-old woman killed after car split in half in freeway crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash on freeway lanes in the North Hollywood area Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at the transition from the southbound 101 Freeway and the eastbound 134 Freeway,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Traffic Accident#Nysp#Mitsubishi#Chevrolet#Ems#Cvph#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Man arrested for going wrong way on I-87

New York State Police said they arrested Dylan Lyon, 25, Fort Edward after he was seen driving the wrong way on I-87 in the Town of Moreau. The incident happened on Saturday, April 9, shortly before 6 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NEWS10 ABC

DA: Man convicted after intoxicated fatal crash

According to Montgomery County DA Lorraine Diamond, an Amsterdam man was convicted for vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash in Amsterdam. Larry Valencia was convicted after he crashed into another vehicle while he was intoxicated killing the other driver.
AMSTERDAM, NY
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy